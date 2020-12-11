ASHAR Alo Project (Action for Supporting the Host Communities: Adaptation and Resilience): Year-end Assessment Report

Executive Summary

As a multi-year project, mid-term review/year-end assessment has been commissioned to assess relevancy of design, approach and methodology, implementation strategy, efficiency and effectiveness of actions, effects of actions on community people etc. This is an internal assessment to improve the project.

The assessment was conducted in September 2020 applying both quantitative and qualitative tools and approaches. The samples were drawn purposively. Considering the COVID-19 situation, the short sample size was determined following most common statistical formulae. Throughout the study, it follows USAID compliance and directives. It covers a total of 228 respondent’s households from 4 WARDs under Jaliyapalong Union in Ukhiya Upazailla, Cox’s Bazar district. Quantitative Data collection has been conducted with Tablets using KoBo.

The objectives of the assessment are as follows:

To know the present project situation;

To know the capacity of local institutes in relation with Community Based Disaster preparedness i.e., knowledge/skill, attitude and practices;

To identify current Knowledge, Attitude and Practice (KAP) of targeted host community members in relation to Disaster Preparedness/ Risk Reduction, WASH, Shelter/ Settlement from resilience & livelihood point of view.

COVID-19 situation forced the “ASHAR Alo” project to stop its intervention in the mid-way. Within the 1st year of project tenure, in most cases, the assessment value appears as less. However, in the meantime, the project has completed below key tasks: