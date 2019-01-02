Approval Process for Mid-term Shelter Design

(Based on Minutes of the Meeting on Shelter for the Forcedly Displaced people from Myanmar held on 7th May 201g)

Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMRl has approved mid-term shelter designs through RRRC office that can be used by Shelter/NFl Sector Partners which is published in the Shelter/NFiSector *"bprg". lf any new design is proposed by any organization they should follow the steps listed below:

1- L' organization can submit designs and BoQs to RRRC office or to shelter/NFl Sector.

2- lf design is submitted to RRRC Office, RRRC Office will send it to Shelter/NFt Sector.

3- shelter/NFl sector will call for the technical working group meeting (TWiG) during which design and Boewill be reviewed.

4- RRRC will nominate a staff member from his office to attend rwiG meeting that includes review of mid-term shelter design in the agenda.

5- Review comments will be sent to the organization for amendments and after amendment they will send the designs and Boes to the shelterlNFl sector

6- Shelter/NFl Sector will send the designs and BoQs along with the TW1G minutes for the approval by RRRC.

7- After RRRC approval of the design, the organization can implement this design.