02 Jan 2019

Approval Process for Mid-term Shelter Design

Report
from Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 02 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (653.29 KB)

(Based on Minutes of the Meeting on Shelter for the Forcedly Displaced people from Myanmar held on 7th May 201g)

Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief (MoDMRl has approved mid-term shelter designs through RRRC office that can be used by Shelter/NFl Sector Partners which is published in the Shelter/NFiSector *"bprg". lf any new design is proposed by any organization they should follow the steps listed below:

1- L' organization can submit designs and BoQs to RRRC office or to shelter/NFl Sector.

2- lf design is submitted to RRRC Office, RRRC Office will send it to Shelter/NFt Sector.

3- shelter/NFl sector will call for the technical working group meeting (TWiG) during which design and Boewill be reviewed.

4- RRRC will nominate a staff member from his office to attend rwiG meeting that includes review of mid-term shelter design in the agenda.

5- Review comments will be sent to the organization for amendments and after amendment they will send the designs and Boes to the shelterlNFl sector

6- Shelter/NFl Sector will send the designs and BoQs along with the TW1G minutes for the approval by RRRC.

7- After RRRC approval of the design, the organization can implement this design.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.