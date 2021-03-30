Anticipatory Impact Analysis Framework for Cyclone and Monsoon Flood in Bangladesh

Introduction

Disaster management science and process is very dynamic and evolves with times for effectiveness to reduce damaged and distress. In recent past decade Bangladesh experienced different types of disaster in terms of season, frequency, extent and intensity (i.e. frequent cyclone, annual monsoon flood, abrupt landslide, early flash flood) which not usually happened in single decades. In fact, Bangladesh Experienced highest number of monsoon flood (7 times) and cyclone (8 times) during last decades. Thus, make Bangladesh a hot spot of disaster with a large number of exposed populations. Though Becoming disaster vulnerable country Bangladesh also shown tremendous achievement in disaster management and minimize the loses of lives and resources. But due to the increased disaster, the distress of the community remains same and as per the inform risk index-2021, Bangladesh ranked 11 over the globe in terms hazard and exposures.

With the time and or the further efficiency of the humanitarian response a new approach has been introduced namely “Forecast Based Action” which shown a greater potentiality to reduce the sufferings and ensure dignity of the community by acting early. As the Forecast Base Action is quite new, consensus-based tools and protocols need to be in place along with capacity of technical analysis of humanitarian community in Bangladesh is being mandatory. With this goal,

Needs Assessment Working Group is preparing the conceptual framework and technical guideline for anticipatory Impact Analysis which will contribute to the planning and design need/priority based Forecast based Action / Forecast based Financing in Bangladesh.

2. Linking Anticipatory Impact Analysis

Bangladesh has shown resilience through community and institutional level preparedness, loss, and damage have reduced over the years. All these preparedness and relevant initiatives mainly focused on three phases i.e., pre, during, and post-disaster, where pre and during disaster centered on structural strengthening, DRR capacity development, and evacuation. With recent developments in technology, the priority of early humanitarian response/forecast based action/early action came to light and proved its’ potentiality in reducing loss and damage more effectively than post-disaster response.

For recent past years, Needs Assessment Working Group has successfully mainstreamed the Joint Needs Assessment approaches where multi agency collaborative disaster damage and needs assessment has conducted and endorsed by the Government of Bangladesh. This joint need assessment report utilized as planning and monitoring the humanitarian response in Bangladesh effectively and widely used for resource mobilization by almost all humanitarian agencies in Bangladesh. The most interesting aspect of the Needs Assessment Working Group prevails as the dynamicity of the process and tools with context. Currently, with the rising demand of forecast based action, the humanitarian coordination platform also revised is areas of scope for assessment phases and adopted the new approaches namely ‘anticipation’ (Figure-2).