Anticipatory action in Bangladesh before peak monsoon flooding

By Centre Team

Partners: CERF, FAO, UNFPA, WFP

Summary:

Humanitarian response usually takes place after the impact of a crisis is visible. But in July 2020, with monsoon rains descending on Bangladesh, the Centre supported OCHA and partner organizations to act before disaster hit. Our predictive analytics team worked with colleagues from OCHA’s Humanitarian Financing Strategy and Analysis Unit (HFSAU), the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) to develop and validate triggers to release funds for those likely to be worst affected by the floods.

On 4 July, the European Commission’s Global Flood Awareness System (GloFAS) predicted a high probability of severe flooding in Bangladesh. That threshold was the pre-activation trigger for the United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to release $5.2 million to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). The funds would enable them to prepare to distribute assistance including cash, livestock feed, storage drums, and hygiene, dignity and health kits.

