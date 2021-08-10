Anticipatory action Bangladesh

Getting Ahead of Severe Monsoon Flooding

Today, we can predict with increasing confidence the occurrence and humanitarian impact of certain shocks including out-of-the-ordinary weather events. The projected impact of these events can proactively be mitigated based on pre-identified anticipatory actions.

Building on growing evidence that acting prior to the onset of a predictable, specific and severe hazard is significantly faster, more (cost-)efficient and more dignified than traditional humanitarian responses, OCHA is facilitating the setup of multiple anticipatory action pilots. Each of the OCHA-facilitated frameworks methodically combines three components:

Robust forecasting with a clear decision-making process (the trigger mechanism).

Pre-agreed actions that can alter the trajectory of the crisis (the anticipatory activities).

Pre-arranged finance, including by CERF.

Each pilot also invests in rigorous learning and documentation of evidence. The framework for Bangladesh was set up for severe flooding during the monsoon period. Under the leadership of the Resident Coordinator and building on existing structures, FAO, UNFPA, WFP, IFRC and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) collaborated with the government and local implementing partners to scale up a more timely, effective, efficient and dignified response to the anticipated emergency.

In July 2020, following predictions of severe flooding, the framework was triggered for the first time, prompting the activation of financing agreements for pre-agreed activities designed to mitigate the impact of the flood and to stabilize and protect vulnerable people in five districts of the Jamuna river basin.