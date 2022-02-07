Anticipation of Cold Wave Northern Bangladesh Anticipatory Briefing Note – 18/01/2022

Crisis Impact Overview

Cold wave generally occurs in Bangladesh during the months of December to February. Bangladesh Meteorological Department uses different categories of cold wave for explaining this situation such as: mild cold wave (minimum temperature lies between 8-10°C), moderate cold wave (minimum temperature lies 6-8°C) and severe cold wave (minimum temperature below than 6°C) respectively.

There is high possibility of a cold wave in the following week, especially in the last week of January in the Northern part of the country, according to meteorologists from BMD. (Media Report) Rain cloud entering the country from the northern direction will increase the impact of cold wave. Rain is expected to occur in different locations of the country intermittently leading to colder weather and cold wave in northern part of the country. (Newspaper Report) According to BMD, the lowest temperature of 7.6 degree Celsius was observed in Tetulia on 11 January. (Newspaper Report)

From monitoring of trigger thresholds of cold wave developed by consultation of Forewarn Bangladesh Cold wave experts and BMD, it was identified that moderate to severe cold wave might take place in Kurigram, Panchagargh and Nilphamari districts in the forthcoming weeks. (Forewarn Bangladesh)

Rain cloud entering the country from the northern direction will increase the impact of cold wave. Rain is expected to occur in different locations of the country intermittently leading to colder weather and cold wave in northern part of the country. (Newspaper Report)

According to BMD, the lowest temperature of 7.6 degree Celsius was observed in Tetulia on 11 January. (Newspaper Report)

Mild cold wave is sweeping over Dinajpur, Panchagargh, Kurigram, Chuadanga and Moulvibazar districts and it may abate from some places. (BMD)

Priority Needs

It was identified from reviewing data available that livelihood, health, food security and NFI were the major need for the people at-risk.

Due to increased COVID-19 cases in the selected areas, the anticipatory impact also deemed to have increased.

Also, poverty level, increased market price of necessities and negative coping mechanism were found to be aggravating factors of increased vulnerability of community people.

Download the Briefing Note here

About Start Fund Bangladesh:

Start Fund Bangladesh is an emergency pooled fund, and managed by 47 international, national, and local NGOs of Bangladesh. The aim of this fund is to rapidly respond to small and medium scale emergencies, that are anticipated, under the radar and under-funded.

Social Media Platforms for Start Fund Bangladesh: Website | Facebook | Twitter

- ENDS -