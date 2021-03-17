Anti-Trafficking Dashboard - Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh (as of January 2021)

Anti-Trafficking Working Group (ATWG)

The ATWG leads a collective strategy to prevent and respond to human trafficking and smuggling in Cox’s Bazar. ATIWG members implement activities in line with a joint workplan developed in accordance with the Government’s National Plan of Action on Trafficking, including prevention of trafficking through aware-ness raising, ensuring access to protection services for victims of trafficking, and capacity building of partners and authorities through technical guidance and training.