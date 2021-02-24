Andaman Sea – Rohingya refugees aboard a vessel in distress (DG ECHO’s partners, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 February 2021)

A boat carrying approximately 90 Rohingya refugees/asylum seekers, most of them are women and children, is adrift and in distress in Indian territorial waters, in the Andaman Sea. The boat departed from Cox’s Bazaar, Bangladesh on 11 February.

Eight refugees have reportedly already lost their lives, while others were in a critical condition after days without food and water.

The Indian Navy has reached the vessel and is providing food, water and medical care, but have so far not allowed safe disembarkation.