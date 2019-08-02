02 Aug 2019

AMDA Emergency Relief #6: Floods in Kurigram, Bangladesh

from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 02 Aug 2019
On 30th July 2019, the joint team of AMDA Bangladesh, AMDA and AFAD held our relief activity in Buraburi union of Ulipur upazila, Kurigram district. Based on the list of vulnerable population in the area prepared by AFAD, the team provided both medical service and relief goods to them.

In extreme heat, the joint team saw 146 patients. In a suspected appendicitis case, the doctor explained the condition to the patient and urged him to go to a local hospital immediately for the treatment. The team also distributed food packets with rice, cooking oil, beans and potatoes to 150 households.

The next day on 31st July, the joint team took care of 168 patients and handed over food items to 170 households in Ghogadha union of Ulipur upazila. The local doctor who participated in our relief activity for 5 days said, “It is my honour to be part of the team for this relief activity. Many of the residents where we held our activity make a living on agriculture. They now have difficulty accessing the medical services due to financial crisis as the recent flood damaged their agricultural products in the fields. An increased number of patients was suffering from diarrhoea or skin problems more than usual because they have been using flood contaminated water or taking flooded vegetables. This medical mission was very meaningful to reach the people in need, affected from the flood.”

The joint team had completed the relief activity on 31st of July. For the 5 days from 27th to 31st of July, the team consulted 789 patients, and handed over food items to 932 households. AFAD and AMDA Bangladesh will continue monitor the local situation considering the possibility for further reconstruction activities.

