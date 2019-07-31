AMDA Emergency Relief #5: Floods in Kurigram, Bangladesh

On 28 July 2019, the joint team comprising personnel from AMDA Bangladesh, AMDA and AFAD conducted medical relief in Kasal, Parishad Union in Chilmari Upazila, Kurigram District. At a local educational facility, the team saw patients with symptoms such as fever, skin problems and joint pain. A total of 218 people visited AMDA’s mobile clinic during its opening hours between morning and 4pm.

On the 29th, TMSS (Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha), a prominent Bangladeshi NGO that recently exchanged a MOU with AMDA, donated additional food supplies which consist of rice, oil, beans, potatoes and biscuits. Together with the foodstuff which AMDA had originally prepared, the team provided food supplies to 312 households in Ramana Union. Likewise, the team carried on with medical assistance and saw 156 patients in the area. Among the sufferers was an elderly person who complained of serious backache from clearing debris. The pain was so severe that one could not stand up straight.

A woman who received food aid said she first sought refuge in an evacuation shelter as her home was totally destroyed by the flood. For the time being, her family is living in a hut built with wooden pillars and plastic sheets.

As farming has been hampered by the disaster, the family is having a hard time feeding themselves for the lack of income. “The food donation is helping us so much amid the current crisis. With this, all five of us can survive for two days. However, we have to think of other ways to get some food after it’s finished,” she said.

A lot of victims are securing drinking water by purifying well water or river water with purification tablets. Even after three weeks from the inundation, flood water has not receded from the area. Paddies and crop fields are mostly devastated, and in some parts roads are still under water.

As of now, the team is carrying on with its relief activities in the region.