AMDA Emergency Relief #4: Floods in Kurigram, Bangladesh

from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
On 26 July 2019, a joint team comprising AMDA Bangladesh, AMDA and AFAD prepared food items to be delivered in severely-affected Kurigram on the following day. The team procured rice, dal, potatoes and cooking oil, and separated them into bags for 500 households.

An AFAD staff in Sadar Upazila earlier reported that people had been literally stuck due to serious flooding. A field assessment by the joint team later revealed that the extent of the damage was severer than elsewhere because the land was located in the low-lying area.

The team went onto meet the director (civil surgeon) of Kurigram Health Bureau to report AMDA’s activity plan. The office is responsible for administering health and medical-related matters in the locality.

On the 27th, the joint team (also joined by doctors from the area) visited Jatrapur Union in Sadar Upazila to provide medical assistance and food aid. At Jatrapur High School where AMDA conducted relief, it was said that the school was submerged by 80 cm at the height of flooding. However, people had already returned home as water receded.

The team handed out around 300 sets of food items prepared on the previous day. Meanwhile, the doctors saw 101 patients who complained of symptoms such as high blood pressure, fever and digestive problems. Observing AMDA’s effort, the aforementioned health director said he would report the current condition to the authority and consider dispatching doctors to the areas where aid has yet to be reached.

As of now, river levels have risen in Kurigram with some areas being newly inundated in the last couple of days. Farmers have been troubled as their paddies and vegetable fields have been under water. Children are hampered by the flood as they cannot go to school. While schools usually offer classes such as Arabic, Bengali, math to name a few, they have been closed for the time being. “I want to go back to school as soon as possible so that I can learn my favourite Quranic verses,” one child said.

