AMDA Emergency Relief #3: Floods in Kurigram, Bangladesh

On 25th of July, the joint team of AMDA Bangladesh and AMDA took twelve hours by car to reach Kurigram district approximately 350km north of Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. Upon arrival, the team met with the local NPO AFAD to discuss about the planning on the relief activity based on their need assessment in the affected areas.

As the demand for medical aid and food assistance was high according to the assessment, we planned both medical camps and food distributions for the affected people. Our relief activities will be held in one area of Sadar upazila and two areas of Chilmari upazil in Kurigram district. Especially, southern parts including Chilmari upazil were reported to be more severely affected than other areas in the district. Besides, the areas where we chose has not been supported by the private sector yet.

Ms.Sayda Yesmin, the executive director of AFAD said, “Due to this flood, our office has not been fully functioning for two weeks now. When I received a call from Mr. Sardar Razzak, the executive director of AMDA Bangladesh, I was very grateful. I sincerely appreciate their concern and help. In this area, we have not had any rain for three days now, but the water level of the rivers is still high. My former staff and other affiliated members will be joining your activities as volunteers tomorrow.” A member from AMDA Bangladesh, who also participated in AMDA flood relief activity in the same district in 2012, stated, “I am very sorry to see the situation like this. I am back here for the same purpose after seven years. I would like to contribute for the relief activity as much as possible within a limited time and resources.”

Schools in the affected areas generally has not opened yet. The government hospital with 250 beds in the centre of the district is functioning normally, however, the affected people in rural areas have limited access to medical services for various reasons. According to UNOCHA as of 25th July, the number of flood affected people is now about 4 million people, and the evacuees are 19,000.

