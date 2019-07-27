27 Jul 2019

AMDA Emergency Relief #2: Floods in Kurigram, Bangladesh

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 26 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (15.98 KB)

Two nurses from AMDA departed Japan on 23rd July and arrived Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, the next day on 24th. As it is in the middle of the rainy season in Bangladesh and the water level is elevated, people are crossing the river by boats while the river can be crossed by walk during the non-rainy season.

After two AMDA nurses from Japan meeting with AMDA Bangladesh upon arrival, they shared situations in the flood affected areas, especially Kurigram district, and their plan on the relief activity. As a result of the meeting, the joint team of AMDA Bangladesh and AMDA nurses left Bangladesh on 25th and planning to have a meeting with a local NPO, Association for Alternative Development (AFAD), and prepare for the relief activity with them on 26th.

Some Local news report this flood is said to be a magnitude that comes once in a century. According to AFAD, the flood caused damages to infrastructures including bridges and electric wires in addition to individual houses. While the water level in the upper stream has been lowered, northern and central parts of Bangladesh need to be alerted for further rain as the weather forecast says.

The people affected from the flood have evacuated to 144 temporal shelters located in schools and other places (as of 19 July, Bangladesh Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief). Kurigram district where AMDA joint team is going to extend our support has been seriously affected as many rivers flow through its district.

(Kindly stay tuned for more updates.)

