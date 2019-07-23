23 Jul 2019

AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Floods in Kurigram, Bangladesh

Report
from Association of Medical Doctors of Asia
Published on 23 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (20.31 KB)

In response to the large-scale flooding in the north-eastern Bangladesh, AMDA has sent two nurses from Okayama, Japan. The nurses have left for Bangladesh via Singapore on 23 July 2019.

UN OCHA reported incessant downpours which continued from early July battered the region, leaving four million people affected (as of 22 July 2019). The local authority earlier said 24 out of 93 areas were on high alert for further flooding as river levels had risen due to water flowing in from the upstream. Schools have been closed due to road and railway blockades in addition to overflowing dams.

AMDA Bangladesh is currently planning to carry out relief activities in severely-hit Kurigram in the north where approximately 200,000 households have been affected. In the past, AMDA has also dispatched relief personnel to the region at the time of 2012 floods.

After arriving in Dhaka, the nurses are expected to discuss plans with AMDA Bangladesh. The joint team will move to Kurigram on the 27th to organize relief work with Association for Alternative Development (AFAD), AMDA’s local counterpart.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.