AMDA Emergency Relief #1: Floods in Kurigram, Bangladesh

In response to the large-scale flooding in the north-eastern Bangladesh, AMDA has sent two nurses from Okayama, Japan. The nurses have left for Bangladesh via Singapore on 23 July 2019.

UN OCHA reported incessant downpours which continued from early July battered the region, leaving four million people affected (as of 22 July 2019). The local authority earlier said 24 out of 93 areas were on high alert for further flooding as river levels had risen due to water flowing in from the upstream. Schools have been closed due to road and railway blockades in addition to overflowing dams.

AMDA Bangladesh is currently planning to carry out relief activities in severely-hit Kurigram in the north where approximately 200,000 households have been affected. In the past, AMDA has also dispatched relief personnel to the region at the time of 2012 floods.

After arriving in Dhaka, the nurses are expected to discuss plans with AMDA Bangladesh. The joint team will move to Kurigram on the 27th to organize relief work with Association for Alternative Development (AFAD), AMDA’s local counterpart.