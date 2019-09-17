Ambassador Miller: U.S. Humanitarian Assistance Supports Bangladeshi Communities Affected By Rohingya Crisis

The United States is world’s leading contributor of humanitarian assistance in response to Rohingya refugee crisis.

DHAKA, September 16, 2019 – United States Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R. Miller travelled to Cox’s Bazar September 13-15. During his trip, he met with organizations providing assistance to Rohingya refugees and communities hosting refugees.

The United States is the world’s leading contributor of humanitarian assistance in response to the Rohingya refugee crisis, having provided nearly $542 million (TK4,552.8 crore) since the outbreak of violence in August 2017; and, is committed to continuing to help those affected by the crisis.

U.S. assistance supports Bangladeshi communities in Cox’s Bazar. This assistance helps improve the lives of Bangladeshis in host communities by expanding access to healthcare and enhancing economic and education opportunities. U.S. assistance also supports humanitarian organizations and the Government of Bangladesh in improving preparedness, infrastructure, and shelter for monsoon and cyclone seasons.

This funding is in addition to the more than $7 billion (TK58,800 crore) in U.S. development assistance provided to Bangladesh since 1971. In 2018 alone, the U.S. government, through USAID, for example, provided over $219 million (TK1,839.6 crore) to improve the lives of people across Bangladesh through programs that increase food security and economic opportunity, improve access to education and healthcare, promote democratic institutions and practices, protect the environment, and boost resiliency to climate change.

The United States recognizes the challenges the refugee crisis has posed for local communities and the Government of Bangladesh. The generosity of the people and Government of Bangladesh in opening their hearts and borders to vulnerable Rohingya refugees is an example to the world. We will continue our partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and our international organization and non-governmental organization partners to address the refugee crisis in ways that uphold humanitarian principles while benefiting all people in Cox’s Bazar.