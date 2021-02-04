Aid from Turkey to Arakan refugees

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation delivered food and winter aid packets to almost 45.000 Arakan refugees living in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh

IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation distributed food and winter aid packets to 44.825 Arakan refugees struggling to survive in the city of Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh.

The Arakanese people that managed to escape the massacre in Myanmar are struggling to survive in the regions they fled to in Bangladesh. IHH is continuing to deliver aid contributed by donors to hundreds of thousands of refugees that were forced to flee to Bangladesh.

As a part of our food operations, we have delivered basic food aid packets to 22.450 people. These packets contain basic provisions for survival including dried legumes, macaroni, dates and local beverages. Additionally, IHH also distributed blankets and winter clothing as a part of its ongoing aid operations.

COVID-19 is having a huge impact

Covid19, that is continuing to spread rapidly around the world, is also having a huge affect on the Arakan refugees living in the city of Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh. The Arakan refugees that are suffering from unemployment and poverty on one hand, on the other hand are also struggling with the epidemics.

With the support of our donors, IHH that is continuing its aid operations for the Arakanese refugees that are dependent on humanitarian aid for survival, will continue to deliver aid to the region.