AHP Bangladesh Consortium Newsletter: International Day of Person with Disabilities 2021

Issue No. 4 | IDPD Edition | 03 December, 2021:

AHP HIGHLIGHTS

Raisa Haq, Senior Project Officer – Child Protection, Save the Children

Moving forward with words by heart, ‘Nothing about us without us’, this year, AHP-DFAT III partners shared an equal determination to achieve inclusion in terms of leaving no one behind. With the adequate grip on the steering wheel to ensure this inclusion through all the partners, DITU and DIWG have worked side by side and demonstrated remarkable achievements already.

This includes building accessible bathing, handwashing facilities, installing convenient latrines, pathways, ramps, adapting one-to-one learning modalities, strengthening referral and collaboration with different sectors, including site management and CiC level, and so on!

All these involved suggestions from people with disabilities in some way or another, with an aim to mainstream services and collective learning, including representation of people with disabilities. The training organized by DITU contributed to the fullest for achieving these results initially, making the project more exciting, unique and eventually a successful one. Using the WGSSQ was one of the significant outputs; not only did staff learn the usage of the tool, but they applied it frequently for identification.

Whether it comes to collaboration or coordination, AHP- DFAT III stands out in numerous areas regarding disability inclusion and is in a resilient position to be a role model in ensuring accessibility to its fullest.