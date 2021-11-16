AHP Bangladesh consortium in humanitarian response Newsletter Issue No.3 October 31 International Day of Girl Child

The first International Day of the Girl (IDG) was held on 11 October 2012 following global advocacy on December 19, 2011, United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution 66/170 to declare October 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child focuses attention on the need to address the unique challenges girls face around the world and promote girls' empowerment and fulfillment of their human rights.

The original case for supporting an official day of observance for girls, focused on making the invisible lives of girls - both their plight and their power - truly visible to inspire commitments and action to promote girls’ rights. Growing each year since 2012, the IDG is now a foundation for advocacy and activism for many individuals, networks and organizations. As part of gender equality and women’s empowerment,

AHP Bangladesh consortium agencies and its implementing partners observed the day with girls focused different activities, which encourage to girls to enhance their awareness and confidence.