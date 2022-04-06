AHP Bangladesh Consortium in Humanitarian Response International Women's Day 8 March, 2022

FOR 2022, THE UN GIVEN THEME IS “GENDER EQUALITY TODAY FOR A SUSTAINABLE TOMORROW”, WHICH AIMS TO RECOGNISE WOMEN WHO ARE WORKING TO BUILD A MORE SUSTAINABLE FUTURE.

Message

Sadikur Rahman Gender Advisor, Plan International, AHP Bangladesh Consortium in Humaitarian Response We need more bias free contribution of men to create enabling environment for women at everywhere like family, workplace, community and state level to ensure sustainable and equitable tomorrow. AHP Bangladesh Consortium, DFAT III celebrated women's achievements, raised awareness about women's equality, lobby for accelerated gender parity through its six consortium agencies and ten local partners programs in rohingya camps and host communities in Cox's Bazar.