AHP Bangladesh consortium in humanitarian response Fact Sheet, Issue No.1 | Education | 1 December, 2021

Education Snapshot

The AHP consortium project focuses on vulnerable children, adolescents and youths and has been providing support to meet immediate needs of Rohingya refugees and adjacent host communities including persons with disabilities residing in Cox’s Bazar district through provision of education, health, and protection services.

The Education services are being provided by consortium partner Save the Children (SC), Plan International and World Vision where Save the Children is leading the education Working Group (WG).

Major activities for the education partners include early childhood education; foundational literacy numeracy for adolescents and youth; education sector approved caregiver-led education support; Learning Competency Framework and Approach (LCFA) curriculum continuity during the COVID-19 restrictions including access to MHPSS services etc. These activities are aligned with DFAT’s outcomes areas i.e., Basic Need, Self-Reliance, Resilience and Reform.

Through the AHP funding, SC is providing support to 14,075 children, adolescents, and parents/caregivers through 75 Learning Centres (LC), 9 Girl Friendly Spaces (GFS) in camp 1E, 8W, 10, 13, 17, 18, 16, 19, 20, 21 25 and in Sonarpara, Jummapara and Kalachankhola of host community in partnership with Young Power in Social Action (YPSA).

Plan International is implementing AHP projects in 6 camps (Camp # 21, 22, 23, 24, 25 & 26) and in Teknaf Pourasava, Teknaf Sadar Union and Baharchara Union under Tecknaf upazila to reach 96139 population (49154 women and girls, and 46985 men and boys) which includes 8% people with disability throughout the project period.

World Vision is providing support to 4860 children and adolescents through 38 Learning Centres (LCs) and 25 Youth Club in camp 13 & 19 and in Rajapalong, Jaliayapalong and Ratnapalong of host community in Ukhiya upazila.