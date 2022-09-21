Age and Disability Working Group Membership Policy

Policy statement

It is the policy of the Age and Disability Working Group (ADWG) to consider membership for all UN agencies, national and international NGOs or entities, Older Person’s Associations (OPAs) and Organizations for Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) with established presence in the area of intervention, and actively involved or desire to be, in implementing age and disability sensitive activities/ or activities implemented following the Humanitarian inclusion standards for older people and people with disabilities.

Membership in Technical, Capacity Building and Advocacy committee is subject to special requirement. See Technical, Capacity Building and Advocacy Committee membership.