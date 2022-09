Age and Disability Working Group (ADWG) Half-yearly newsletter (Jan 2022 – June 2022 issue)

Major achievement

171 staff members (115 M, 56 F, and 10 people with disabilities) received trainings on disability inclusive programming, disability mainstreaming, accessibility, and referral pathway. 2022 work plan has been developed for ADWG through a participatory workshop in February 2022 .

ADWG Service Mapping is being updated on a quarterly basis, available here.

ADWG ToR and Contact List are revised, Membership Policy and ToR for 3 thematic group (Technical, Capacity Building and Advocacy group) are developed, respective groups are formed.

Assistive Device TipSheet to support Rehabilitation actors, Good Practices Tipsheet, Accessibility Audit Checklist are developed.

Persons with Disabilities are nominated for Protection Sector’s Rapid Need Assessment initiative, Health Sector’s training, Camp level Protection meeting (8 W & 2 4 ), Partner’s training.

Monthly ADWG meetings are organized regularly.