Age and Disability Working Group (ADWG) Cox’s Bazar Bangladesh: Guideline on Physical Accessibility Audit

Background Information (brief context & purpose of this guideline):

ADWG is mandated to create tools and evidence to facilitate and influence inclusive humanitarian action in Cox’s Bazar. ADWG has been approached by IOM to know if there is any checklist or tool to enable them to know extent of accessibility in their facilities (SMSD). ADWG started a dialogue with its members and formed an ad-hoc committee to develop a checklist with following objective:

To contextualize the checklist/measurements which are being used currently, To standardize the approach of access audit in Cox’s Bazar context (involvement of people with disabilities in access audit team along with professionals, adequate orientation & practical recommendations etc).

It was realized that a guideline complementing the checklist can be helpful tool. It can be used to form and orient the access audit team. Additionally, can be used to understand the checklist better.