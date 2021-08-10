After Action Review (AAR) Report: Response to the Fire Incident by the Mobile Medical Teams in Rohingya Refugee Camps (March 2021)

Executive Summary

Rohingya refugees live in what is commonly known as ‘the world’s largest refugee camp’ in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh. They live in densely populated camps currently facing the triple threat of fires, monsoons and COVID-19. The high density of these mega-camps and construction materials used for shelters and tents increasing the risk of a fire breaking and having catastrophic consequences. In March 2021, a devastating fire broke out in three Rohingya refugee Camps in Ukhiya Cox Bazar killing 11 refugees.

Mobile Medical Teams (MMTs) from Health Sector partners were deployed in the affected areas of the camps to respond to the emergency- coordinated through the Health Sector Mobile Medical Team (MMT) Technical Working Group, as part of the WHO and IOM co-chaired Emergency Preparedness and Response Technical Committee. An After-Action Review was conducted between March and May 2021 using Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) followed by plenary session among the Mobile Medical Teams who were deployed in the field in response to the fire incident, and the incident commanders of each partners’ supporting the Mobile Medical Teams.

The review examined the response and its key activities, analyzed the successes and challenges and explored the underlying issues and factors to these successes and challenges. Some of the recommendations include: