Bangladesh
After Action Review (AAR) Report: Response to the Fire Incident by the Mobile Medical Teams in Rohingya Refugee Camps (March 2021)
Attachments
Executive Summary
Rohingya refugees live in what is commonly known as ‘the world’s largest refugee camp’ in the Cox's Bazar district of Bangladesh. They live in densely populated camps currently facing the triple threat of fires, monsoons and COVID-19. The high density of these mega-camps and construction materials used for shelters and tents increasing the risk of a fire breaking and having catastrophic consequences. In March 2021, a devastating fire broke out in three Rohingya refugee Camps in Ukhiya Cox Bazar killing 11 refugees.
Mobile Medical Teams (MMTs) from Health Sector partners were deployed in the affected areas of the camps to respond to the emergency- coordinated through the Health Sector Mobile Medical Team (MMT) Technical Working Group, as part of the WHO and IOM co-chaired Emergency Preparedness and Response Technical Committee. An After-Action Review was conducted between March and May 2021 using Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) followed by plenary session among the Mobile Medical Teams who were deployed in the field in response to the fire incident, and the incident commanders of each partners’ supporting the Mobile Medical Teams.
The review examined the response and its key activities, analyzed the successes and challenges and explored the underlying issues and factors to these successes and challenges. Some of the recommendations include:
The nature of the emergency should be reviewed depending on the hazard prior to deployment of the MMTs in the field to ensure a more efficient response.
New and the existing partners’ supporting the Mobile Medical Teams should be trained on emergency preparedness and response readiness.
Improved coordination among MMTs, CHWs and DMU volunteers for synergistic roles for collective emergency response for emergency evacuation, triage, first response and referral.
Ensure linkage and coordination with the other working group partners like (MHPSS, CHWWG, SRHWG) for collective response.
Training on START triage protocol for systematic identification of casualties that require immediate medical assistance through referral.
Refresher orientation of MMTs on MCI management, including field-based triage as per the agreed protocol.
MMTs and CHWs should be trained on simple protocols for early identification patients who need MHPSS support.
Common hazards for Cox’s Bazar should be mapped with the view of developing necessary public health messages including the action plan for its dissemination.
Integration of MHPSS trained staff within the MMTs for the provision of Psychological First Aid to the affected population.