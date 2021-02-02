AFAD’s Humanitarian Response to the Rohingya Crisis As of 16 January 2021

General Overview

Since the outbreak of the Rohingya refugee crisis and the wave of migration to Bangladesh, AFAD has established an oice in Cox’s Bazar and ensures the availability of personnel in the camps in order to ensure aid is delivered coherently and regularly. The personnel located in Cox’s Bazar conduct needs assessments and lead humanitarian missions in the area and also manage the hospital. AFAD personnel located in Bangladesh also remain in close contact and coordination with the Oice of the Refugee Relief & Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC), the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka, the United Nations and local and international NGOs.

In addition to AFAD personnel, members of other Turkish organizations are also actively present at the camp in Cox’s Bazar. The Turkish Ministry of Health allocates doctors and nurses to the field hospital in Cox’s Bazar, while the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation, TIKA and the Turkish Red Crescent have oices in Bangladesh where they coordinate their field operations in Cox’s Bazar. Personnel from all Turkish organizations are in close contact with the Turkish Embassy in Dhaka and all field operations are conducted in cooperation with one another.

AFAD has been responding to the Rohingya crisis since 2012. The budget spent on the crisis has been divided into two; aid spared between 2012 and 2017 and the increase of aid and operational facilities after the mass movement of people from Myanmar to Bangladesh in 2017.

From 2012-2017, AFAD spent a total of 23,5 million Turkish Lira on responding to the Rohingya crisis within Myanmar. The reason why this budget is stated separately is due to the fact that all aid within this period was focused within Myanmar. However, following the mass migration of Rohingya people from Myanmar to Bangladesh, like other countries and international organizations, AFAD concentrated its operational capacity in Cox’s Bazar. Since 2017, a total of 8,141,542 USD has been spent on the response to the Rohingya crisis.

This report seeks to illustrate the aid distributed by AFAD and the operational response that has been carried out since 2017 according to the UN cluster system.