AED65 million raised by Rohingya campaign

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2019 (WAM) -- A nationwide campaign to support Rohingya refugees raised at total of AED65 million on the final day of its joint live stream, Friday, with residents across the country continuing to show full support via various social media platforms and other donation channels set by the participating charities, primarily the Emirates Red Crescent.

Under the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the humanitarian initiative, titled " From the UAE for Rohingya Children and Women", aimed to provide more than one million displaced refugees with food supplies, medical assistance, clean water, education and housing.

Supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and with the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, the campaign was jointly aired live by a number of TV channels.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed