Bangladesh + 1 more
ADWG COVID-19 Guidance-Note
Attachments
This Guidance Note on making COVID-19 response Age & Disability-inclusive provides advice for organizations and sectors to ensure essential responses, communication about the outbreak and adapt to services and support are inclusive and accessible for older persons and persons with disabilities.
Since its first confirmation in December 2019 (China), the COVID-19 has since spread to over 197 countries, leading to the declaration of a COVID-19 global pandemic (link is external) by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to regular COVID-19 updates, preventive measures, Protection Sector COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, based on the Essential and Critical Operational Modalities, and in line with recommendations from The Health Sector and the authorities was recently released.
Old age and existing chronic illness, which are known risk factors of disability, have been documented to increase susceptibility to the COVID-19. According to the WHO, certain populations, such as persons with disabilities, may be impacted more significantly by COVID-19. In addition, persons with disabilities may have limited access to COVID-19 preventative information, hygiene measures, quarantine and treatment services/facilities, which can increase their risk.
When crises occur, persons with disabilities and older people often face increased risk and barriers to access services. This is also true of the current COVID-19 pandemic which could result in heightened protection risks for older persons and persons with disabilities, such as:
Social distancing & Separation from caregivers: Social distancing, a key strategy for reducing the spread of infection in communities, is difficult for those who need support for everyday activities, such as self-care or sign language interpretation. Older persons and persons with disabilities are at increased risk should their family members or caregiver become infected with the virus and require quarantine or self-isolation. Children with different types of disabilities, including children with learning disabilities are particularly susceptible to abuse or to denial of access to services.
Difficulty in access to services: Existing physical, attitudinal and institutional barriers may prevent persons with disabilities and older persons from accessing health services, water and hygiene infrastructure and communication messages.
Stigma: Pre-existing prejudice may cause a person with disability who gets infected with COVID-19 to be subjected to increased stigma, which can create a barrier to accessing appropriate health services worsen the impact of the virus.
Limited access to information: If information is not presented in accessible format, older persons and persons with disabilities may not have access to information on how COVID-19 is transmitted, its symptoms and how they could protect themselves against the disease. Oder people may be terrified by the death rate which can increase anxiety.