ADWG COVID-19 Guidance-Note

This Guidance Note on making COVID-19 response Age & Disability-inclusive provides advice for organizations and sectors to ensure essential responses, communication about the outbreak and adapt to services and support are inclusive and accessible for older persons and persons with disabilities.

Since its first confirmation in December 2019 (China), the COVID-19 has since spread to over 197 countries, leading to the declaration of a COVID-19 global pandemic (link is external) by the World Health Organization (WHO). In addition to regular COVID-19 updates, preventive measures, Protection Sector COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan, based on the Essential and Critical Operational Modalities, and in line with recommendations from The Health Sector and the authorities was recently released.

Old age and existing chronic illness, which are known risk factors of disability, have been documented to increase susceptibility to the COVID-19. According to the WHO, certain populations, such as persons with disabilities, may be impacted more significantly by COVID-19. In addition, persons with disabilities may have limited access to COVID-19 preventative information, hygiene measures, quarantine and treatment services/facilities, which can increase their risk.

When crises occur, persons with disabilities and older people often face increased risk and barriers to access services. This is also true of the current COVID-19 pandemic which could result in heightened protection risks for older persons and persons with disabilities, such as: