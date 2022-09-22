ADWG and UNDP Collaboration for Disability Inclusive COVID-19 Response: Bangladesh, July 2020

With the outbreak of COVID-19 declared a pandemic and an international public health emergency by the WHO, the entire world is working to address it. Since the emergence of the virus in December 2019, over ten million people around the world are confirmed as cases of COVID-19.

The estimated reproductive number of the virus is significantly higher than many other infectious diseases resulting in the capacity of health facilities becoming overwhelmed, even in countries with most developed healthcare systems. There are as yet no vaccines or antiviral drugs approved for the disease, and hence, non-therapeutic interventions to control the spread of the virus are the most effective measures to control the disease.

Bangladesh, a lower-middle-income country and one of the world's most densely populated, is struggling to combat the spread of the disease. With almost every country adopting aggressive non-therapeutic measures to control the spread of COVID-19, Bangladesh has followed the same trend – suspended international flights, imposed thermal scanner checking, closed schools and public places etc. As of 30th June 2020, Bangladesh has reported 145,483 cases of COVID-19 and 1,847 deaths. Among the preventive measures for COVID-19 include - use of face mask and hand sanitizer, social distancing, aggressive tracing of contacts, strict quarantine, education to promote good hand hygiene practices including rapid installation of handwashing stations by the Government and development partners.

The global crisis of COVID-19 is deepening pre-existing inequalities, exposing the extent of exclusion and highlighting that work on disability inclusion is imperative. People with disabilities—one billion people— are one of the most excluded groups in our society and are among the hardest hit in this crisis in terms of fatalities.