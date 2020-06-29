ADRA Asia Regional COVID 19 Situation Report No. 12 (as of June 26, 2020)

ADRA’S RESPONSE

Needs Assessment

The COVID 19 Regional Taskforce has now finalised and circulated a remote assessment guide and shared with country offices. Assessment questionnaires will also be made available within the network.

The secondary impact has now been assessed in most country offices. Medium and Longer term recovery and resilience projects have begun.

ADRA Bangladesh Highlights

As of June 24, beneficiaries in Pathantola and Palandar continue practicing social distancing and receiving their personal masks by ADRA helpers.

Since there is no vaccine or cure against the deadly COVID-19, experts suggest using masks to cover the face to curb the spread of the virus. Alongside, other preventive measures such as wearing a face mask may help slow the spread of it.

Community Empowerment Project (CEP) – Mymensingh has distributed 2669 masks among its beneficiaries. ADRA in Bangladesh is working rigorously to protect the underprivileged community people from COVID-19 by taking a wide range of protective measures.