ADRA Asia Regional COVID 19 Situation Report No. 11 (as of June 19, 2020)

ADRA Highlights

ADRA Indonesia is implementing a prevention elderly program during COVID-19. It is taking place in Jakarta, West Java (Bogor City, Ciampea, Dramaga, Leuwisadeng, Pamijahan, and Taman Sari) and Central Sulawesi (Palu City and Sigi Regency). The program started on the 1st of April 2020. It is expected that over 1,000 elderly people will receive the cash assistance program. It will be used by the elderly to meet their basic needs for approximately two months. With this cash assistance, it provides them safety and financial security by staying home, and not having to risk their lives by going to work. This program is supported ADRA donors, Latter-day - Saints, Kerk in actie, ADRA Canada, and ADRA International.

ADRA’S RESPONSE

Needs Assessment

The COVID 19 Regional Taskforce has now finalised and circulated a remote assessment guide and shared with country offices. Assessment questionnaires will also be made available within the network.

The secondary impact has now been assessed in most country offices. Medium and Longer term recovery and resilience projects have begun.

ADRA’s Response Activities

Our Country Offices have successfully utilised internal funding to leverage external funds and partnerships. Most projects are focused on recovery and linking actions to development.

Countries where large development programs exist have been successful in assisting target communities in addressing the crisis and will continue to work closely with them in the next few months.

Our Country Offices are also putting in place Readiness Plans to address other disasters that are beginning to hit the region.

Funding Opportunities

ADRA Regional Office is laying plans to make available match funding that can be made available to leverage funding from other donors and partners. The regional office is currently considering country offices such as Indonesia, Philippines, Nepal, and Sri Lanka to support in leveraging larger scale funding.