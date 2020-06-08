Bangladesh + 16 more
ADRA Asia Regional COVID 19 Situation Report No. 09 (as of June 5, 2020)
ADRA’S RESPONSE
Needs Assessment
ADRA Country Offices within the region has conducted relevant assessments. The assessments now focus on supplementing information to plan and implement recovery programs that link to development. The COVID 19 Regional Task Force is currently working on guidelines for conducting virtual and remote assessments and will make them available for all Country Offices.
The needs at the field level are many. The impact caused by the lockdown is now to be addressed through medium-term and long-term programs.
Our offices are also discovering many Communities that have been resilient to the COVID 19 crisis. We are currently studying them to ensure that these resilient systems are document and replicated where possible.
PROJECT HIGHLIGHTS
ADRA's Work
ADRA Korea has distributed complementary food kits to vulnerable groups and cohort isolation facilities to over 2000 individuals.
ADRA Pakistan is distributing to over 12,000 individuals cash vouchers to the vulnerable community. Total value in USD equals about 16,000USD.
ADRA Thailand is working on distributing hygiene kits to the elderly, developing a Risk Communication and Community Engagement program involving over 9 temporary shelters that house over 100,000 people.
ADRA Bangladesh staff is currently in a emergency response after Cyclone Amphan has made its devstating impact to many and has left people vulnerable especially lacking in food, and hygiene supplies.