ADRA Asia Regional COVID 19 Situation Report No. 09 (as of June 5, 2020)

ADRA’S RESPONSE

Needs Assessment

ADRA Country Offices within the region has conducted relevant assessments. The assessments now focus on supplementing information to plan and implement recovery programs that link to development. The COVID 19 Regional Task Force is currently working on guidelines for conducting virtual and remote assessments and will make them available for all Country Offices.

The needs at the field level are many. The impact caused by the lockdown is now to be addressed through medium-term and long-term programs.