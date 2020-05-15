ADRA Asia Regional COVID 19 Situation Report No. 06 (as of May 14, 2020)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Information on the Emergency

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began in Wuhan Province, China when 44 patients were reported to show symptoms of an unknown disease in December 2019. On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 a pandemic. As of 13 May 2020 according to WHO, the number of confirmed cases globally has risen to 4,170,424 individuals and 287,399 deaths. Of these, in the Asian countries included in this SitRep, the number of confirmed cases is 267,543 and 10,802 deaths.

Humanitarian Situation

Elderly Populations being more vulnerable than other groups, has increased the number of challenges faced by them.

Most Health care facilities and institutions have requested for support towards addressing COVID-19.

Uncertainty of livelihoods, especially in terms of daily laborer’s

Most countries and their respective health institutions lack adequate resources to effectively address COVID-19. i.e. PPE, Disinfecting material etc.

Families and Communities living under Quarantine are facing challenges acquiring essential items such as food and hygiene material needed to combat spread of COVID-19.

Many organizations have stepped in to raise awareness and to share messages on COVID-19 and precautions that need to be taken.

Gaps in Humanitarian Assistance