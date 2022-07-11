Adolescent lives in Cox’s Bazar: What are we learning from longitudinal evidence?

From August 2017, the largest wave of Rohingya refugees crossed the Myanmar border into Bangladesh, fleeing crimes that the UN Special Rapporteur has claimed ‘bear the hallmarks of genocide’. Over 880,000 displaced Rohingya now live in 32 makeshift and 2 registered refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar district, one of Bangladesh’s poorest regions, where 1.36 million people – comprising both refugees and host community residents – remain in need of humanitarian assistance. Rohingya refugees are both stateless and lack official refugee status, meaning their marginalisation is far-reaching and complex: they are confined to camps, prohibited from accessing formal education, are not allowed to work or build permanent houses and have been plagued with intermittent access to the internet. To date, the government of Bangladesh and humanitarian partners have managed to curtail the spread of covid-19 in Cox’s Bazar, though testing rates remain low. Covid-19 containment policies have, however, affected service provision in Rohingya camps and the prolonged closure of essential protection and education services has adversely affected women and girls in particular.