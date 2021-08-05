Adolescent Life Skills and Parenting in Crisis Settings: Consultations for Programme Design (Global Report)

This report highlights the findings of consultations that were held with adolescents aged 10 to 19 and their parents or caregivers in displacement settings in Bangladesh, the Lake Chad Basin (Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria), Central African Republic and Tanzania. Adolescents point out that child marriage risks increase in situations of crisis, displacement, income poverty and lack of opportunities. Married girls struggle with high levels of distress and serious mental health issues, including suicidal ideation. They face significant health risks resulting from early pregnancy, and report enduring violence and abuse from their husbands and family members.