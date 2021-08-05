Acting Before a Flood to Protect the Most Vulnerable: An Independent Review of WFP’s Anticipatory Cash Transfers in Bangladesh (August 2021)

An impact evaluation by the Center for Disaster Protection (CDP) finds that WFP’s Forecast-based Financing programme had a substantial positive impact on the beneficiaries’ food security, asset loss and damage, and overall wellbeing.

On July 2020, WFP Bangladesh delivered anticipatory cash transfers as early as 4 days before severe flood impact, which was 100 days earlier compared to WFP’s flood response in 2019. The study concludes that anticipatory action in predictable crises is essential to avoid irreversible welfare costs.