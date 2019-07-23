ACT Alliance Regional Alert: South Asia Floods (23 July 2019)

More than 12 million people are affected by heavy rains, landslides and flooding brought about by monsoon rains in Bangladesh, India, and Nepal. Myanmar has also been affected. Some areas are still inaccessible because of the floods and landslides. There are about 152 deaths across the region.

India has more than 10 million people affected in Assam and Bihar. Around 900 relief camps have been setup with 265,000 families displaced. In Assam, 30 districts have been affected with Barpeta district most affected with 996,160 people. The continuous rains in Nepal makes the situation in Bihar much worse as the water levels of several rivers have been rising following heavy rains. The death toll in the Bihar floods mounted to 24, with 2.566 million affected people in 12 districts of the state.

Bangladesh estimates that about 4 million people in Northeast and Central Bangladesh are affected. Around 367,341 houses have been damaged or destroyed. Cox’s Bazar with more than one million Rohingya Refugees have also been affected by heavy rainfall. Most of the community people living in bamboo fenced or mud houses with straw and CI sheet roof are damaged by this sudden onrush of flood waters. Presently they have taken shelters on road side, embankments of in schools. Local markets are not functioning properly, income sources have been totally disrupted for daily wage earners. Drinking water sources and sanitation badly hampered.

Nepal reported heavy rains in East and Central Nepal have resulted in heavy flooding and landslides in Province 1 ,2 and 3 affecting approximately 500,000 people. Most affected districts are Rautahat, Sarlahi, Mahottari, Saptari, Bara, Parsa, Siraha, Dhanusha districts in Province 2 and Morang, Jhapa, Udayapur in Province 1. According to the National Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Home Affairs, 10,385 households have been displaced by floods and landslides. A report prepared by Nepal police showed that as many as 19 people in 13 districts of Province 3 died in floods and landslides, within three days.