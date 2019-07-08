Access to Justice for Rohingya and Host Community in Cox's Bazar February 2019

1.Executive Summary

Since 2017 over 900,000 Rohingya have arrived in Bangladesh as they flee violence and persecution in Myanmar. This influx of refugees has transformed Cox’s Bazar district for both the Bangladeshi host community and the smaller population of registered refugees (i.e. those who predate the current influx and therefore were able to register with UNHCR). IRC commissioned an assessment to improve the understanding of key factors affecting the new arrivals as well as the established refugee community and the host community to access justice systems:

The common types and causes of conflict;

The primary conflict resolution mechanisms, and;

How the respective groups access formal and informal justice mechanisms.

The overall aim of this report is to inform protection rule of law programming for IRC.

As the largest stateless population globally the Rohingya refugees have historically limited access to identity and civil status documentation. Registered refugees in Bangladesh were previously able to access birth and marriage registration through the CiCs (Camp in Charge, the senior official administrating governance within a camp). However, birth registration for the entire district of Cox's Bazar has now been frozen by the GoB. This inhibits the Rohingya from legitimising their presence in Bangladesh. For their part, the refugees do not place an emphasis on obtaining birth registration as it is not linked to access to humanitarian assistance. Marriage registration is accessible to registered refugees through the CiC, however practice varies across the camps for newly arrived refugees. If they return and their marriages are not recognized by the GoM there is the prospect of severe restrictions being placed on the rights of any children that might arise from the marriage, including the serious risk of statelessness. The UN has agreed with the GoB to begin systematic registration of vital life events, but to date this has yet to begin.

The types and causes of intra-community conflicts are considered separately from those of inter-community conflicts. Common intra-community conflicts include: domestic violence; theft; rape; general violence; social vices such as drugs; conflict over business and debts; conflict over resources; conflict between youth; conflict between children escalating to their families; and conflict surrounding the trafficking of drugs. The primary causes include: patriarchal social norms; the displacement and crisis in Myanmar; a rise in polygamy and unsanctioned relationships; lack of education and livelihood opportunities as well asand reliance on humanitarian assistance. Common inter-community conflicts include: conflict over land and access to markets; inter-community relationships; rape; and kidnapping and human trafficking. The key causes of inter-community tensions are: competition over resources; the perception of the “other”; and a sense of impunity, perceived or real, among the host community.

The access to justice mechanisms for Rohingya refugees closely follow the humanitarian governance structures. In the informal mechanism, the local Majhi functions as an interlocutor who may work to resolve conflicts or escalate them to higher authorities. If the Majhi cannot resolve the dispute the CiC will be called upon to support. The informal justice mechanism follows a conciliation model where community leaders attempt to resolve conflicts. However there are key challenges such as: the quality of justice not aligning with women’s interests; lack of female representation; and the risk of corruption. Rohingya face significant restrictions on accessing the formal justice system. However, they do access it with the support of NGOs and when sanctioned by the CiC.