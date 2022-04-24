ACAPS Thematic Report: Bangladesh - Protection implications of polygamous marriages in the Rohingya camps, 22 April 2022

OVERVIEW

In 2017, hundreds of thousands of Rohingya fled Myanmar and settled in the camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The scale of displacement not only brought obvious changes to their living conditions but also changed family dynamics in the camps. One such change is the practice of polygamy.

Polygamy was not a widespread practice among the Rohingya in Myanmar, but recent reports by NGOs and UN agencies operating in the response suggest that its practice has been increasing over the past four years in the camps. Some of the main reasons behind the increase are changes that resulted from the sudden movement to Bangladesh, such as economic factors, gender norms, and the legal frameworks and rules and regulations applicable in the camps as opposed to Myanmar, where polygamy was not possible.

In the Rohingya refugee camp setting, where protection concerns are already very high, the emergent practice of polygamy likely contributes to aggravating different forms of sexual and gender-based violence, among other protection concerns.