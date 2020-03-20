ACAPS COVID-19: Rohingya Resonse Risk Report – 19 March 2020

OVERVIEW

The 855,000 Rohingya refugees who are currently residing in 34 overcrowded, makeshift camps in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh are highly vulnerable to COVID-19. The overcrowded and unhygienic conditions increase the potential for the rapid spread of disease. Given the underlying poor health status of the population, and the limited access to health care and the use of communal hygiene facilities the potential mortality and morbidity risk associated with COVID-19 is likely to surpass global averages.

The purpose of this risk report is to support humanitarian responders to understand the primary and secondary risks that a COVID-19 outbreak could pose to the Rohingya Refugee population, based on the idea that this understanding can support mitigation and preparedness measures. This is not a specialised health report, it takes a holistic view of the plausible overall impact.