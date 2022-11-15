Aa’rar Bhasanchar (Our Bhasanchar) – A programme providing life-saving information for Rohingya people living at Bhasanchar and transform their lives through authentic communication materials

To meet the dire needs of life-saving information and social behaviour change communication materials, the programme Aa’rar Bhasanchar aims the Rohingya people living at Bhasanchar after many of them were relocated this new area. The programme includes audio and video communication materials to support the Rohingya people coping with the new environment and have a peaceful and healthy wellbeing. The output varies in length (both short and long), formats (podcasts, videos) and are designed to disseminate through loudspeaker dissemination/ community projection or one-to-one engagement.

Year 2022

Bhasanchar is produced by BBC Media Action and is funded and supported by UNHCR.