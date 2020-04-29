5 years of Pneumonia Vaccination in Bangladesh

Over 48 million pneumonia vaccinations have been provided for children since 2015 since the inclusion of Pneumococcal Vaccine (PCV) in Government’s routine Expanded Program of Immunization (EPI) in March 2015.

Save the Children and its partners have continued to advocate for this inclusion through the National Pneumonia Coalition for over 5 years. This success was a huge step forward in reducing preventable childhood deaths caused my Pneumonia.

Bangladesh has made significant progress in lowering child mortality rates over the last decade from 65 deaths per 1000 live births in 2007 to 45 deaths per 1000 live births in 2017-2018 [1]. The vaccination coverage of pneumonia was a stellar 97% among 1 year olds in 2018 [3].

Save the Children facilitated a coalition of partners, known as the Integrated Management of Childhood Illnesses (IMCI) program or the National Pneumonia Coalition of Bangladesh, which played a catalytic role in successfully lobbying for the inclusion of the PCV vaccine in March 2015, through dedicated engagement with GAVI and other multilateral partners, mobilizing political and media opportunities to highlight the importance of the vaccines to save the lives of the millions of children of Bangladesh.