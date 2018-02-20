47 Ill Children Treated by QRCS's Medical Delegation in Bangladesh

February 20th, 2018 ― Doha: The medical delegation sent by Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) to Bangladesh have performed 26 cardiac catheterizations over the past two days, rising the number of operations performed since the beginning of project to 47.

The procedures included patent ductus arteriosus (PDA) closure, stenting, balloon valvuloplasty, heart arrhythmia treatment, and cardiac cauterization.

QRCS has been coordinating with the Military Hospital to host the second phase of the project, which will cover more 40 patients.

Capacity building is one of the main objectives of the programme, which ensures that local medics and technicians at the host hospitals are actively engaged in the procedures. This way, they get firsthand experience of how things go inside the operating room, what steps the procedure consists of, and how to deal with special or emergency cases.

In addition, the medical staff will have an opportunity to practice and correct themselves under the supervision of expert doctors. Post-procedure care is also taken into consideration.

One of the very rare cases faced by the doctors today was Miem (6), who had a complex aortopulmonary window (APW). To repair, it required a trans-aortic patch closure technique. The one-hour procedure was performed successfully by Dr. Mohamed T. Noaman, Pediatric Cardiac Consultant at St. Joseph Medical Center, Houston, Texas.

Another case was Jiana (4), who had too small PDA to close using a plug, said Abdullah Ashkanani, Senior Catheterization Technician, Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). "Instead, the hole was occluded using a soft interlocking detachable coil (IDC). Her health condition is stable now. It was not the first such case," he explained.

Dr. Hesham A. Al-Saloos, Pediatric Cardiologist at Hamad General Hospital, said, "I am very happy to be here with the team. It is my first time to take part in this kind of charitable medical missions in countries with underdeveloped medical sectors vis-à-vis an increasing demand".

He underlined the role of Qatar's Ministry of Public Health, HMC, and Sidra Medicine Hospital in making this and other programmes possible, by contributing medical doctors, equipment, and supplies.

Ahmed Al-Khulaifi, head of QRCS delegation, held a meeting with Md. Feroz Salah Uddin, the newly appointed Secretary-General of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS) and other officials. They discussed the results of the bilateral MoU signed in September 2017 as well as potential joint projects in the future.

Mr. Salah Uddin sent his thanks to QRCS for their efforts as one of the first help providers for the Rohingya people who took refuge in the country.

H.E. Ahmed M. Al-Dehaimi, Qatar Ambassador to Bangladesh, is following up closely through the preparations and during the visit. Qatar's embassy staff are working hard to ensure that everything is going on smoothly with the delegation.

Mr. Al-Dehaimi promised to offer every possible support to make the mission a success. He commended QRCS's valuable work in Bangladesh for the second year in a row.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 190 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: Humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.

