288,314 people benefit from QRCS services in Bangladesh

March 22nd , 2022 ― Doha: The field personnel of Qatar Red Crescent Society’s (QRCS) representation mission in Bangladesh are going on with the execution of a project to improve the shelter and health care services at Myanmar refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

Co-executed by QRCS and Bangladesh Red Crescent Society (BDRCS), the $3 million project is co-funded by QRCS and KRCS, with support from Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED).

Up to date, a total of 288,314 persons have benefited from the project’s shelter, health care, and health education services. Under the shelter and nonfood aid sector, shelters are being constructed at Camps No. 5, 11, 16, and 17. So far, 200 shelters have been completed, and there are preparations to construct two mosques at the project’s site.

In addition, 1,200 nonfood kits were procured and supplied to BDRCS’s warehouses. A first batch of 500 kits are planned to be distributed upon the completion of Phase 1 of shelter construction. The location will be visited by a joint delegation from QRCS, KRCS, and KFAED.

As regards health care and education, three health centers are being operated at Camps E8, 19 and 12, with a total of 32,473 patients already examined and given medical consultations and medications. The overall number of beneficiaries from the field awareness-raising visits by community health personnel is 255,841.

Currently, another training is being prepared for health personnel on Health Response and Early Warning System. The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Early Warning, Alert, and Response System (EWARS) is designed to better detect disease outbreaks in emergencies, as in the countries in conflict or in the aftermath of natural disasters. An effective disease control system is essential for early detection of disease outbreaks before they spread, cost many people their lives, and become out of control.

The project targets a total of 834,000 Myanmar refugees and locals in the host communities, including 6,000 beneficiaries of shelter and 828,000 beneficiaries of primary health care and community health activities. The project serves several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as: Goal No. 3 (Good Health and Well-being), Goal No. 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities), and Goal No. 17 (Partnerships for the Goals).

The broad objective of the project is to improve the living conditions of, and provide life-saving assistance to, the refugees and public, by (1) securing safe shelter for 1,200 Myanmar refugee families in three phases, (2) meeting their basic non-food needs, (3) constructing two mosques to enable the safe practice of religious rituals and social activities, (4) operating three health centers to provide quality and comprehensive health care for the refugees and poor local families for 18 months, (5) building the capacity of medical and technical personnel of the health centers, (6) promoting health education among the targeted communities, and (7) supporting the referral system to medical centers and specialized hospitals.

About Qatar Red Crescent (QRCS)

Established in 1978, Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) is a humanitarian volunteering organization that aims to assist and empower vulnerable individuals and communities without partiality or discrimination.

QRCS is a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which consists of the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), and 191 National Societies. QRCS is also a member of several GCC, Arab, and Islamic organizations, such as the Islamic Committee of International Crescent and the Arab Red Crescent and Red Cross Organization (ARCO). In this legally recognized capacity, QRCS has access to disaster and conflict zones, thus serving as an auxiliary to the State of Qatar in its humanitarian efforts — a role that distinguishes it from other local charities and NGOs.

QRCS operates both locally and internationally and has ongoing international relief and development projects in a number of countries throughout the Middle East, Asia, Africa, and Europe. QRCS's humanitarian actions include providing support in disaster preparedness, disaster response, risk reduction, and disaster recovery. To mitigate the impact of disasters and improve the livelihoods of affected populations, QRCS provides medical services, healthcare, and social development to local communities. It is also active at the humanitarian advocacy front. With the help of a vast network of trained, committed staff and volunteers, QRCS aspires to improve the lives of vulnerable people by mobilizing the power of humanity.

QRCS works under the umbrella of the seven international humanitarian principles: humanity, impartiality, neutrality, independence, voluntary service, unity, and universality.