2022 Guidance note PWG, ATWG, ADWG, GDPWG, HLP TF, October 2021

PROTECTION TRENDS and SITUATION ANALYSIS

Protection Working Group (PWG)

• The COVID 19 situation continued to exacerbate pre-existing protection risks, including neglect, violence, and exploitation and is reflected in the perception by refugees of a deteriorated security situation. Increased safety and security concerns, caused by the socioeconomic impact of lockdown measures and suspended protection programming/limited surveillance, accelerated already-rising protection risks, including GBV and child protection, while community protection structures weakened and inter/intra-communal tensions exacerbated.

• The lockdown and movement restrictions to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 (applied between April and September 2021) have led to a reduction in the humanitarian and protection presence in the camps, to the suspension of most protection activities, and the closure of protection facilities for several months, compromising effective identification of protection cases, referrals of individuals to protection services and monitoring of the protection situation and impacting the wellbeing of refugees.

• With the reduced footprint of protection actors and authorities, access to formal and informal justice mechanisms, mediation, and legal/physical protection services has been negatively affected, leaving space for Majhis to mediate disputes and conflicts with practices not in line with protection principles. In the absence of legal actors, refugees increasingly resort to informal mediation to resolve disputes, including filing formal complaints at relevant law enforcement institutions. In addition, the vacuum of protection space shifted the power balance from traditional systems to local gangs and armed groups.

• Community-based protection initiatives were also suspended with the reduction of the engagement of the Rohingya refugees and overreliance on camp-based volunteers, curbing the outreach to the most vulnerable groups for assistance and programming. The restrictions also resulted in the suspension of awareness-raising pertinent to a wide range of protection issues targeting the most vulnerable categories of the community, who are often excluded from means of mass communication. This has hindered communities' access to life-saving protection information and caused a loss or disintegration of community structures, a weakening of community self-protection mechanisms, in a context of reduced footprint and remote working modalities, in which protection actors had to rely mainly on camp-based volunteers for service delivery. A humanitarian operation of this scale will not be sustainable without engaging Rohingya refugees themselves, and humanitarian access to the camps need to be maintained.