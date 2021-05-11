2021 Joint Response Plan: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis (January - December 2021)

The Protection Framework for the Humanitarian Response

The Protection Framework guides the overall humanitarian response and will be implemented in full partnership with the Government of Bangladesh and with affected populations.

There are four key pillars which comprise the protection framework for the humanitarian response. These protection pillars recognize the need for a focus on critical protection issues, targeted protection activities, and commitment from all humanitarian partners to protection and gender mainstreaming throughout the humanitarian response. The protection framework for the humanitarian response includes a community-led, needs-based and participatory approach to assistance; the “do no harm” principle; the humanitarian community’s accountability to stakeholders, including the host communities and Rohingya refugees, and measuring the adequacy of its humanitarian interventions, taking into account the communities’ views; and the availability of information and feedback mechanisms.

Protection Pillar 1: Securing the identity of Rohingya refugees through continuous registration, as a part of the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR joint registration exercise, and relevant documentation in close consultation with the Government, to ensure Rohingya refugees can exercise their basic rights to assistance and services, and to facilitate their voluntary and sustainable repatriation to Myanmar.

Protection Pillar 2: In coordination with the Government, ensuring a safe and protective environment for Rohingya refugees/FDMN through access to harmonized assistance and protection, and information across the camps, in order to continue maintaining their well-being and work towards their sustainable repatriation to Myanmar. This includes an inclusive and equitable approach that also takes into account the needs of host communities.

Protection Pillar 3: Addressing the living conditions in the Rohingya refugee camps through promoting alternatives to negative coping mechanisms such as dangerous onward movements by sea, child marriage, and domestic violence, and mitigating potential tensions between the Rohingya refugees and the host communities. This will be encouraged by ensuring basic assistance and protection services for communities including men, women, boys, girls, and vulnerable populations, as well as mainstreaming Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR) strategies in all Sectors.

Protection Pillar 4: Working towards and preparing for sustainable return of the Rohingya refugees/FDMN to Myanmar by promoting capacity-building of the Rohingya that is commensurate with the opportunities in Myanmar for their eventual return and reintegration. At the same time, the UN system in Myanmar will also continue to work toward the voluntary, safe, dignified, and sustainable return to Myanmar, under the framework of the 2021 Myanmar Humanitarian Response Plan.