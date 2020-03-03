2020 Joint Response Plan: Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis (January-December 2020) - Bangladesh

THE PROTECTION FRAMEWORK FOR THE HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE

The protection framework for the humanitarian response guides the 2020 JRP and will be implemented in full partnership with the Government of Bangladesh, and with affected populations. The protection framework recognizes the need for a focus on critical protection issues, targeted protection activities, and commitment from all humanitarian partners to protection and gender mainstreaming. The protection framework includes a community-led, rights-based and participatory approach to assistance; the “do no harm” principle; accountability to affected communities through effective community participation; and the availability of information and complaints and feedback mechanisms. The protection framework seeks to leverage the capacities and skills of both Rohingya refugees and host communities.

Protection Pillar 1: Securing the identity of Rohingya refugees through registration and documentation, including documentation,1 to ensure Rohingya refugees can exercise their basic rights to assistance and services, and to facilitate solutions.

Protection Pillar 2: Strengthening the protective environment for Rohingya refugees through improved access to information and camp-based services in order to build their capacities and strengths to work toward solutions and promote the well-being of the community, as well as an inclusive and equitable approach to the response that also takes into account the needs of the host communities.

Protection Pillar 3: Addressing critical living conditions in Rohingya refugee settlements to reduce protection risks of vulnerable Rohingya refugees, promote alternatives to negative coping mechanisms and improve peaceful co-existence. This will be achieved by scaling up basic services and infrastructure and ensuring they are accessible to communities and all individuals.

Protection Pillar 4: Preparing for sustainable solutions in Myanmar by promoting Rohingya refugee self-reliance, and by working with development actors alongside central and local government authorities, organisations and host communities with a view to achieving a sustainable and mutually beneficial use of resources, while also pursuing conditions for voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return to Myanmar.