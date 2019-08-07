2019 JRP for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis January - December 2019

The Rohingya people have faced decades of systematic discrimination, statelessness and targeted violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar. Since August 2017, more than 745,000 Rohingya refugees have fled into Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. The 2019 Joint Response Plan sets out a comprehensive programme shaped around three strategic objectives – deliver protection, provide life-saving assistance and foster social cohesion. The Plan covers all humanitarian sectors and addresses key cross-cutting issues, including protection and gender mainstreaming. The Plan also aims to strengthen emergency preparedness and response for weather-related risks and natural disasters, with a focus on community engagement. Priorities for the coming year include supporting strengthened government leadership and accountability, including in the camps, and the effective participation of the refugee community in decisions affecting their lives.