2019 Joint Response Plan for Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis (January-December)

PART I: OVERVIEW AND 2019 RESPONSE STRATEGY

Overview of the Crisis and Needs

The Government of Bangladesh has kept its borders open to leeing Rohingya and leads the humanitarian response. The people of Bangladesh continue to show exceptional hospitality in the face of human tragedy on a massive scale. In keeping with its national policies, the Government of Bangladesh refers to these Rohingya as “Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals” in the present context. The UN system refers to this population as Rohingya refugees, in line with the applicable international framework for protection and solutions, as well as the resulting accountabilities for the countries of origin and asylum in addition to the international community as a whole. These terms refer to the same population.

As of January 2019, over 900,000 stateless Rohingya refugees reside in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas. The vast majority lives in 34 extremely congested camps. The largest single site, the KutupalongBalukhali Expansion Site, hosts approximately 626,500 Rohingya. While most arrived between August and December 2017, arrivals have continued since then: more than 16,000 Rohingya have arrived since January 2018.2 From the outset of the crisis, the Government of Bangladesh has saved the lives of nearly one million Rohingya refugees / Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals by keeping its borders open and leading the humanitarian response in close collaboration with the humanitarian community. In support of government eforts, the humanitarian community rapidly scaled up operations to provide life-saving protection and assistance to both Rohingya and Bangladeshis in afected host communities.

More than one year into this multifaceted collaborative response, the situation has gradually begun to stabilize. Basic assistance has been provided, living conditions in the camps have improved and disaster risk mitigation measures have been largely successful. The environmental impact of the inlux has been reduced, including by addressing the demand for irewood through provision of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) as an alternative cooking fuel. The prevalence of Global Acute Malnutrition, at emergency levels in late 2017, has dropped below the emergency threshold (from 19% to 12%), food security indicators have improved, immunization coverage has grown to 89%, and women delivering in health facilities has risen from 22% to 40%.3 These and other statistics reveal increases in the target populations’ access to and trust in service delivery — a trust that must be carefully nurtured in the next stage of the response.

Despite progress, the Rohingya remain in an extremely precarious situation. The root causes of their plight in Myanmar have not been addressed and their future is yet uncertain. A 2018 agreement between UNHCR, UNDP and the Government of Myanmar was signed with the aim to create conditions conducive to return. In the meantime, these refugees / Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals are compelled to rely upon government support and humanitarian aid — as their vulnerabilities are aggravated by each new day of exile. These vulnerabilities extend across sectors. For example, the entire refugee population received basic emergency shelter kits to help them survive 2018’s rainy season; they now require more robust and safer shelters. Around 860,000 refugees regularly receive minimum food assistance, yet only 240,000 have opportunities to diversify their diet beyond the minimum package of rice, lentils and oil. These opportunities must be expanded to ensure their nutrition and health. Approximately 50% of pre-primary and primary learners — as well as 97% of youth and adolescents — lack access to quality education or learning opportunities. The power of education to break the cycle of poverty, violence and injustice has been well proven. Rohingya refugee children and youth need better access to learning opportunities to ensure their capacity to maximize whatever solutions materialize for themselves and their families. Similarly, continued investments into WASH, health and protection services are also vital.

Refugees’ immediate humanitarian needs are compounded by the extreme traumas that often preceded or characterized their displacement. The UN independent fact-inding mission concluded that the “scale, brutality and systematic nature” in Rakhine State of “rape, gang-rape, sexual slavery, forced nudity, sexual humiliation, mutilation and sexual assault […] frequently followed by the killing of victims” indicate “a deliberate strategy to intimidate, terrorise or punish a civilian population […].”4 Rohingya survivors also bear the burden of uncertainty regarding their future prospects for a safe return to Myanmar. This context generates considerable anxiety and distress, with related consequences for their trust in external actors. Their yet unmet mental health and psychosocial needs remain critical. In addition, the daily strain of their predicament, at both the individual and community levels, is exacerbated by their limited access to education and livelihoods. Although refugees continue to demonstrate solidarity and engage in eforts to improve their situation, a more focused response is required to meet the needs and mental well-being of the most vulnerable among them — particularly for the elderly, persons with disabilities, women and children at risk as well as survivors of violence.

Improving access to and the quality of protection and assistance is vital with regard to all refugees, and for adolescent girls and women in particular. Across the camps in 2018, consistent reports of gender-based violence and abuse underscore the need to strengthen gender-based violence (GBV) prevention mechanisms and to increase GBV case management, counter-traicking programming and psychosocial support for children and adults. Community-based protection interventions and eforts to ensure safety and security in the camps, including basic requirements such as lighting, presence of law enforcement authorities and access to justice, require continuous strengthening by all actors in 2019.

There is an urgent need for robust, family-based alternative care arrangements for unaccompanied and separated children (UASC), family tracing and reuniication as well as support to foster care families. Recent research5 provides new insight into the experiences of orphaned and separated Rohingya children, and has conirmed that an overwhelming number of children were separated from their primary caregivers during attacks and that they either witnessed or have strong reason to believe that their parent or caregiver did not survive. This reinforces the need for mental health and psychosocial support for children and their caregivers and for support to alternative care arrangements and family tracing and reuniications.

The joint Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR veriication exercise started in mid-2018 and will continue in 2019. This exercise forms an integral part of moving from the initial emergency phase to a more sustainable response. The results of the veriication exercise will provide the Government with a better overview of the displaced population as well as much needed identity documentation for the refugees / Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals themselves. It will also allow the response as a whole to better identify and target the most pressing needs and vulnerabilities. The outcome will provide more accurate data (disaggregated by age, sex, gender and other diversity factors such as disability).

Displacement from Myanmar has almost tripled the total population in Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas, with sizable consequences for the environment and livelihoods of Bangladeshi residents — as well as signiicant new development opportunities that have yet to be maximized. District infrastructure, including health and water services, have been extended by the District Government to support refugees / Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals. This critical contribution to the humanitarian response places extensive pressure on those systems. The forced displacement of nearly one million vulnerable people from Myanmar has had a signiicant impact on fragile forest and land resources. While the rapid population increase has brought notable economic opportunities to segments of the local population, the inlux has also led to higher inlation and a sharp drop in daily wages due to the increased supply of unskilled labour. There is a need to continue addressing concerns of the local population under the leadership of the Government and the local authorities.

This signiicant protection crisis is exacerbated by its location in an area prone to natural disasters.

Refugee camps and surrounding areas are especially fragile and could be decimated by severe weather events that are common in the region. It is essential to continue to build on Bangladesh’s efective disaster response mechanisms and risk mitigation eforts within and around camp areas, to enhance resilience to deal with weather related events, and to ensure adequate contingency planning for natural disasters.

Congestion remains the central challenge for the refugee response across all sectors, with space constraints resulting in poor living conditions in locations at risk of landslide and lood. This context ampliies a myriad protection issues. Insuicient space combines with poor access roads into the more remote camps to restrict humanitarian capacity to provide adequate services where needed.

The insuicient open spaces and shade for essential recreation and community-based cohesion activities, to address the psychosocial needs of refugees, stile their natural coping mechanisms and can exacerbate protection risks, especially for women and children. The Government of Bangladesh has expanded the available land to a total of over 6,500 acres in the Ukhiya and Teknaf Upazilas, including 3,700 acres for the Kutupalong-Balukhali Expansion Site. The Government has also overseen the relocation of over 45,000 refugees / Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals within camps or into newly extended camps in 2018. However, as the overall land resources in these areas remain scarce, it has not been possible to ease the congestion to meet basic international humanitarian standards in locations that are safe from weather exigencies, are easily accessible and provide opportunities for improved living conditions. Congestion also impacts the provision of necessary services where conidentiality is key, such as case management.