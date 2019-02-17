16 days of activism against gender based violence in Cox’s Bazar

Empowering Women & Girls to Stand Against Gender Based Violence (GBV)

In Cox's Bazar, the Government of Bangladesh, the Gender in Humanitarian Action (GiHA) Working Group and the Gender Based Violence (GBV) sub-sector for Rohingya Refugee Response kicked off the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender Based Violence to coincide with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

The campaign was a truly collaborative undertaking.

Over 200 activities took place, in consultation with Rohingya refugees and host communities across camp spaces like the UN Women Multi-Purpose Centers (MPWC), UNFPA’s Women Friendly Spaces (WFS) and Women Led Community Centers (WLCC) and in men and boy’s spaces, including on the football pitch. More than 20 organizations came together to promote positive messages about Gender Based Violence (GBV) and the challenges facing Rohingya women and girls in the camps.

Activities included UNFPA and Action Aid Bangladesh’s interactive theatre [Theatre for Development], UNFPA singing competitions, UN Women friendly games and women-centric gatherings. Oxfam and Action Aid doorto-door home visits and film screenings, rallies, educational workshops, a UNFPA media sensitivity training for local journalists. Also, BRAC-held a football tournament and Community Partners International facilitated meetings between women and religious leaders (Imams) and government officials.

UN Heads of Agencies, the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission (RRRC), local and international NGO’s and Rohingya women launched the campaign with a Krishnochura tree planting ceremony at the UN Women MPWC 2.

The trees, generously donated by FAO, signified freedom from violence and peace. Later, Rohingya women and girls planting 100 additional trees across the camps.

Community volunteers, mobilizers, and staff conducted door- to-door visits during the week to ensure that no women and girls were left out.

Many women and girls were not able to participate in outside events due to restricted movements.

Outreach staff shared information with women on gender equality and referral with women and adolescents at home.

The same day, women from 13 different groups, met with their respective Camp in Charges (CiC) to discuss protection, domestic violence, early/forced marriage, livelihood and income-generating opportunities and other issues.

UN Women hosted the meeting between CiC’s and Rohingya women in Camp 4 and 18.

UN Women, UNHCR, IOM, WFP and partners distributed over 3,000 orange #HearMeToo t-shirts and 500 scarves written in Bangla, English and Burmese with the slogans "I Am a Child Not a Bride", “No Excuse for Violence and Abuse" and “Real Men do not Hit Women. “Women pressed CiCs on immediate camp security concerns like safety, camp violence, lighting in public spaces, de-segregated.

Implementing partners and volunteers were the bedrock of outreach and instrumental in helping spread information about “16 Days” activities throughout the camp. Outreach teams conducted in person house visits and even screened films to those who were not able to attend events/activities. The UNHCR Communications group spearheaded all communications planning in the lead up to the 16 Days campaign.

UNFPA held several song competitions (“Ohla” in Rohingya language) bringing together groups of 10 women singing about resilience. Action Aid organized 10 interactive community theatre productions covering topics on gender equality, child marriage and pregnancy care, among others.

On World AIDS Day, Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) and Action Aid Bangladesh organized a rally and march to educate women and girls on HIV/AIDS prevention. The event ‘Women Say Something’ promoted women speaking out about child marriage and existing dowry practices. Action Aid also hosted an art competition with 180 participants and several interactive theater show to raise awareness on early child marriage.

Oxfam's gender team organized a day of activities at UN Women's Multipurpose Women's Center 2, where 129 Rohingya women from 8 separate women’s groups came together for the first time.

Women related through team-building activities like the popular game “Ludu” and Pillow Patching, as well as storytelling and awareness-raising sessions. Young girls eagerly competed in a henna tattoo workshop. Oxfam distributed prizes, which instilled a sense of pride amongst the winners. Women received colorful orna/dopatta and vegetable seedlings. Women welcomed the friendly competition as most do not have opportunity for entertainment in daily lives.