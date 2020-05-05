10,146 Rohingya Pick Up COVID-19 Information

Between April 23 and 26th, IOM launched it's first COVID-19 IVR Information campaign and reached over 8,000 people in a few short days with basic information pertaining to COVID-19, symptoms, transmission, and how stay safe. During the Campaign, the enrollment number was circulated and people who called the number were also enrolled into the system. Everyone who calls the number is also given the chance to record a message which is then translated and responded to by IOM CwC and NPM. Several campaigns based on sector and government approved COVID-19 messages have already been prepared and will be shared this week. The next campaign will focus on various definitions of confirmed cases, treatment, isolation, and quarantine. Future IM outputs will feature camp, gender and age disaggregated reporting and will be shared on weekly basis.